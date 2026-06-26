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Budanov announced exchange of prisoners of war "in next few days"
Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, announced that a prisoner-of-war exchange between Ukraine and Russia will take place in the near future.
He stated this during an open discussion with students at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
Details
"God willing, you'll see the exchange in a few days," said the head of the Presidential Office.
What happened before that?
On June 5, 2026, as part of a prisoner exchange, 185 Ukrainian defenders were returned from Russian captivity.
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