ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10687 visitors online
News Prisoner swap
593 2

Budanov announced exchange of prisoners of war "in next few days"

The prisoner exchange will take place in the near future.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, announced that a prisoner-of-war exchange between Ukraine and Russia will take place in the near future.

He stated this during an open discussion with students at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"God willing, you'll see the exchange in a few days," said the head of the Presidential Office.

Watch more: As part of exchange, father and son who had defended Ukraine and were taken prisoner in 2022 were freed, - Lubinets. VIDEO

What happened before that?

On June 5, 2026, as part of a prisoner exchange, 185 Ukrainian defenders were returned from Russian captivity.

See more: Ukraine and Russia have carried out prisoner exchange: 185 Ukrainian defenders have been returned to their homeland. PHOTOS

Author: 

Kyrylo Budanov (282) POWs (550) exchange (465)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 