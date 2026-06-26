In Odesa, military personnel of TCR took dog into van: police launch proceedings

Police in the Odesa region have launched proceedings over animal cruelty following a report from animal rights activists.

This was stated by National Police spokeswoman Yuliia Hirdvilis in a comment to Censor.NET.

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"Police have launched criminal proceedings over this fact under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," she said.

The dog is now back with its owner.

The National Police said they learned about the incident from the 31-year-old owner of the animal.

"According to preliminary information, that evening, during a conflict between civilians and servicemen of the TCR and SS, the latter left the scene with someone else’s Jack Russell terrier dog, causing bodily injuries to the animal.

After visiting a veterinary clinic, where the dog was diagnosed with an injury in the form of a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the woman filed a relevant complaint with law enforcement officers," the police said.

On social media, the dog’s owner said that veterinarians had not yet allowed the animal to undergo surgery because its heart might not withstand anesthesia.

Backgroun

Earlier in Odesa, representatives of an animal rights organisation appealed to law enforcement agencies with a statement about possible animal cruelty on Admiralskyi Avenue.

According to activists, a group of people in military uniforms took the dog into a van, injured it, and then threw it out onto the street.

Read more: TCR serviceman beaten during notification measures in Volyn region: attackers detained