Zelenskyy and Rinkēvičs discussed cooperation under Drone Deal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, during which they discussed cooperation under the Drone Deal and support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Drone Deal

"We discussed cooperation under the Drone Deal with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs. Mr. President noted the work of our team of specialists in Latvia. We appreciate this and are always ready to help our friends with expertise in defense and equipment tested by war," the statement reads.

Support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanked Latvia for its recent decision on an additional contribution to the PURL program.

"This is very important for us: every contribution means more lives saved from Russian attacks. We also count on cooperation and the implementation of joint projects under SAFE," the president noted.

Read more: Latvia will supply additional CVR(T) armoured fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Opening of negotiation clusters

Rinkēvičs also congratulated Ukraine on the opening of the first negotiation cluster.

According to Zelenskyy, Latvia’s position is clear and principled: the opening of the remaining clusters must be as swift as possible. Ukraine hopes that other partners will be equally principled.

In addition, the sides coordinated their positions in the context of the NATO summit and other contacts at the level of partners.

Read more: Latvia is to hand over to Ukraine batch of cars confiscated from drink-drivers