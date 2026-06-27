Ukrainian Air Defense neutralized 113 drones out of 129 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of June 27, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 129 strike UAVs of various types, including Shahed, "Gerbera," "Italmas," and "Parody" decoy drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
UAV launches were detected coming from the following directions:
- Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;
- Gvardeyskoye – Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;
- TOT Donetsk.
Air Defense Operations
The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 113 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.
Thirteen attack UAVs were recorded striking seven locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at three locations.
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