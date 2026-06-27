EU and Ukraine are launching new programmes worth €343 million to develop dual-use technologies, - Ministry of Defence

The European Commission, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, and the governments of France and Finland have signed agreements aimed at expanding industrial capabilities in the field of dual-use technologies and the defence industry.

This has been reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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It is reported that the agreements were signed during the Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery in Gdańsk. The agreements provide for the provision of €343 million in the form of European Union guarantees and blended finance grants.

Serhiy Boev, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence for European Integration, said that the new agreements open up further opportunities for scaling up Ukraine’s dual-use technologies and defence production. This is another step towards the deeper integration of domestic companies into the European industrial and technological base.

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Investments in the development of production

The new instruments are expected to attract over €700 million in investment in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and anti-drone systems, ground-based robotic systems, the aviation sector, advanced navigation and communication technologies, as well as other strategic sectors.

It should be noted that the investments do not relate to individual products, but to the entire technological chain of modern defence.

According to Hanna Hvozdiar, an adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defence, this will make it possible to develop the platforms themselves, the technologies for their effective use, and defences against enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, all at the same time.

How will the funding be provided?

Funding will be provided under the second component of the Ukraine Facility programme. This includes the Investment Framework Programme for Ukraine, which was established to attract public and private investment. Its budget amounts to €9.5 billion, comprising €7.8 billion in guarantees and €1.7 billion in blended finance grants.

Since autumn 2025, the implementation of the Investment Framework Programme has focused, in particular, on dual-use technologies and strategic sectors.

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New opportunities

In addition, the Polish state-owned Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego and the Ukrainian drone manufacturer Skyfall have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the financing of investments to expand the company’s production capacity.

Funding under the second component of the Ukraine Facility programme will help Skyfall meet growing demand and will contribute to the company’s integration into the European industrial and technological base.