Ukrainian military pilots will master the skies on 10 new ALTO NG training aircraft, which Ukraine received thanks to the Air Force Capability Coalition, the Czech government, and the Dárek pro Putina charity fund.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the ministry, the arrival of these light aircraft will make it possible to deploy a full-fledged training base inside the country, drastically reduce the cost of a flight hour compared with combat aviation, and speed up the transition of Ukrainian pilots to complex Western equipment in line with NATO standards.

Training of Ukrainian military pilots on the new aircraft

The ALTO NG aircraft are equipped with modern equipment that allows future pilots to effectively practise basic and critically important military skills:

Basic and advanced piloting: mastering aircraft control techniques in various conditions.

Navigation, takeoff, and landing approach procedures in line with NATO standards.

Transition stage: performing complex procedures required for further transition to modern Western fighter jets.

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The Ministry of Defence notes that this approach to training significantly increases the combat readiness of Ukrainian pilots and makes the protection of the skies simpler, more modern, and more effective.

Czech support

The ministry said the transfer of the aviation equipment took place as part of international solidarity: five aircraft were provided with direct support from the Czech government, while another five came as assistance from Czech citizens through the well-known Dárek pro Putina charity fund.

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The main advantage of this step is the development of Ukraine’s own modern infrastructure for training flight personnel. Organising the process inside the country significantly reduces dependence on foreign training programmes, saves state resources and ensures the autonomy of training new personnel for the Air Force.

"The Ministry of Defence is grateful to the Air Force Capability Coalition, the Czech government, the Dárek pro Putina charity fund and Czech citizens for their systematic support and for strengthening Ukraine’s skies," the ministry added.