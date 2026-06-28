Trump confirms US strikes on Iran: Islamic Republic may cease to exist

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that U.S. aircraft carried out strikes on Iranian missile and drone depots, as well as coastal radar facilities, in response to yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement by Iran.

He wrote about this on the social media platform TruthSocial, according to Censor.NET.

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Trump is once again threatening to resolve the issue by military means

"It is quite possible that they will never learn anything! There may come a time when we can no longer act with restraint and will be forced to use military means to finish what we have so successfully begun. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will cease to exist," he asserted.

In addition, he insists that Iran will never have nuclear weapons.

Read more: Iran does not collect money from ships passing through Strait of Hormuz, - Trump

What happened before that?

As a reminder, on Friday, June 26, the U.S. military launched strikes against Iranian military targets. The strikes were in response to Iran’s attack yesterday on a commercial vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following U.S. strikes on Iranian military targets—which were in response to Iran’s attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz—Tehran attacked Bahrain with drones.