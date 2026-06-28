Russian troops are trying to gain foothold on eastern outskirts of Lyman, - Joint Forces Task Force

Russian troops have stepped up their activity in the Lyman sector, attempting to launch offensives and consolidate their positions in certain sections of the front.

Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Task Force, announced this on television, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Intensity of the fighting

"Fighting is extremely intense, especially in the Lyman region, particularly along the Lyman sector. There are a high number of clashes," Trehubov said.

He noted that Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold on the eastern outskirts of Lyman.

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"Right now, they are very actively trying to deploy as many troops as possible in the city—despite heavy losses—in order to establish some kind of foothold in its eastern districts. The overall increase in intensity in our area of responsibility is precisely related to this. First and foremost, it’s due to the increased activity in the Liman area," said Tregubov.

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He emphasized that Lyman remains one of the key areas of focus for the Russian command due to its plans to advance toward the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk metropolitan area.

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