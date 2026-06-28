Cvilian car hit landmine in Kharkiv region: woman has been hospitalised

In the Kharkiv region, on a road near the village of Martynivka, a car ran over an unidentified explosive device, resulting in a woman being injured.

This has been reported by the State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv region, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

Today, on a road near the village of Martynivka in the Zolochiv community in the Bohodukhiv district, a private car struck an unidentified explosive object.

A woman born in 1969 was injured in the explosion and has been admitted to the hospital.

See more: Two vehicles hit mines in Zhytomyr border area: dead and wounded reported. PHOTOS

Safety measures

The State Emergency Service has urged members of the public to exercise the utmost caution, particularly in border areas and de-occupied settlements.



If you spot a suspicious object: