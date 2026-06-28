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Cvilian car hit landmine in Kharkiv region: woman has been hospitalised
In the Kharkiv region, on a road near the village of Martynivka, a car ran over an unidentified explosive device, resulting in a woman being injured.
This has been reported by the State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv region, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
Today, on a road near the village of Martynivka in the Zolochiv community in the Bohodukhiv district, a private car struck an unidentified explosive object.
A woman born in 1969 was injured in the explosion and has been admitted to the hospital.
Safety measures
The State Emergency Service has urged members of the public to exercise the utmost caution, particularly in border areas and de-occupied settlements.
If you spot a suspicious object:
- do not go near him;
- Do not touch or attempt to move;
- move to a safe distance;
- Please report any finds by calling 101 or 102.
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