ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9367 visitors online
News Explosion on mine
484 0

Cvilian car hit landmine in Kharkiv region: woman has been hospitalised

A car was blown up by an explosive device in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, on a road near the village of Martynivka, a car ran over an unidentified explosive device, resulting in a woman being injured.

This has been reported by the State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv region, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

Today, on a road near the village of Martynivka in the Zolochiv community in the Bohodukhiv district, a private car struck an unidentified explosive object.

A woman born in 1969 was injured in the explosion and has been admitted to the hospital.

See more: Two vehicles hit mines in Zhytomyr border area: dead and wounded reported. PHOTOS

Safety measures

The State Emergency Service has urged members of the public to exercise the utmost caution, particularly in border areas and de-occupied settlements.

If you spot a suspicious object:

  • do not go near him;
  • Do not touch or attempt to move;
  • move to a safe distance;
  • Please report any finds by calling 101 or 102.

Author: 

explosives (154) Kharkiv region (1768) Bohodukhivskyy district (139) Martynivka (1)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 