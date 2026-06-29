63 combat engagements recorded at front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 63 times. The most active fighting is ongoing in the Pokrovsk direction, where 18 enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update on the frontline situation as of 4:00 p.m. on June 29, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Rohizne, Volfyne and Budky in Sumy region came under attack.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four combat engagements with the enemy took place, and all four attacks are still ongoing at this moment. At the same time, the occupiers carried out 31 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders tried seven times to break through the defense. Five attacks were repelled near the settlements of Lyman, Starytsia, Okhrimivka, Synelnykove and Vovchanski Khutory, and toward Sheviakivka and Khatnie. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Read more: Military-industrial complex in Volgograd, Pantsir-S1 complex, and Petropavlovsk car ferry in Crimea hit, - General Staff

No assault attempts recorded

According to the General Staff, no enemy attempts to advance were recorded in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka and Prydniprovske directions.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance near Novoselivka, Drobyshieve and Lyman. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks near Zakitne and toward the settlements of Kryva Luka, Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 11 attacks near Ivanopillia and toward Kostiantynivka and Mykolaipillia. One attack is still ongoing.

Read more: Heaviest fighting is taking place in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk sectors; there have been total of 57 clashes along front line, - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 18 times to push our warriors from their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Udachne and Sofiivka, and toward the settlements of Vilne, Hannivka, Shevchenko, Bilytske, Biliakivka, Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 12 enemy attacks near the settlements of Charivne, Pryvilne and Huliaipilske, and toward Rivne, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove and Novoselivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of our defenders near Bilohiria.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Read more: General Staff clarifies results of strikes on Vladimir SCC and Orenburg GPP