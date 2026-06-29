European Union has consulted with Ukraine on restrictions on protection for men of conscription age

The European Commission has denied reports that Ukraine had allegedly directly asked Brussels to deny newly arrived men of conscription age the right to temporary protection in the EU.

This was announced by European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammerth, according to Censor.NET, which cites Suspilne.

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Consultation rather than prescriptive requirementst

Magnus Brunner, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration, had previously stated that it was the Ukrainian authorities who had asked Brussels to do this. As European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammerth clarified at a briefing today, the matter concerns consultations, not a request.

"The discussion centred specifically on the consultations. This is a proposal from the European Commission, on which consultations were held with the Ukrainian authorities at various levels. The Commissioner meant that the Commission had adhered to its tried-and-tested methodology in its cooperation with Ukraine. This means: no decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine", Lammerth explained Brussels’ position.

Read more: Germany supports excluding Ukrainian men of draft age from EU protection

The three key objectives of the EU’s migration strategy

According to the spokesperson, the updated proposal to extend the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainian citizens until 4 March 2028, which was presented to the Council of the EU on 26 June, was drawn up with three strategic objectives in mind: