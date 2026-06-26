Germany supports excluding Ukrainian men of draft age from EU protection

Germany advocates excluding men of draft age from EU protection, as Ukraine needs to maintain its defense capabilities.

This was stated by German Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig, according to Censor.NET, citing DW.

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Details

"All in all, we simply have to acknowledge that Ukraine needs to maintain its defense capabilities. While we certainly understand that young people want to live freely, Ukraine cannot afford to be drained of its resources," she said during a visit to Kyiv.

"That is why it is important for Ukraine to remain capable of defending itself, and this is certainly one of the main reasons behind the European decision, which we support," the minister added.

Read more: EU may begin denying protection to Ukrainians subject to military conscription in few weeks, - media

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that the European Commission is proposing to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians, but not to grant it to men of draft age.

Read more: EU will not revoke temporary protection for Ukrainians who have already left, - European Commissioner for Migration Brunner