Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of June 29, Air Force says (updated)

On the evening of June 29, the movement of Russian strike drones was recorded in Ukrainian airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 7:01 p.m., UAVs were moving toward Mena in Chernihiv region from the northwest. A UAV was heading toward Kharkiv from the north.

At 7:03 p.m., a UAV was moving toward Lymanka in Odesa region from the Black Sea.

At 7:04 p.m., a UAV passed Kushuhum, heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 7:12 p.m., a UAV was moving toward Mykolaiv region (Ochakiv) from the Black Sea.

At 7:18 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was moving toward Trostianets in Sumy region from the northeast.

At 7:25 p.m., a UAV was moving toward Lebedyn.

At 7:28 p.m., a UAV was moving toward Bilozirka in Kherson region from the west.

Updated information

At 7:46 p.m., a strike UAV was moving toward Chornomorsk from the Black Sea.

At 8:17 p.m., jet-powered UAVs were moving from Sumy region to Poltava region, heading west.

Updated information

At 8:31 p.m., strike UAVs were moving from the Black Sea on a northern course toward Mykolaiv region.

At 8:52 p.m., strike UAVs were moving from the south toward the city of Zaporizhzhia.

At 8:53 p.m., enemy tactical aviation activity was recorded in the northeastern and southeastern directions. There is a threat of air-launched weapons being used against frontline regions.

Updated information

At 9:09 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched by tactical aircraft in Zaporizhzhia region.

At 9:10 p.m., strike UAVs were southeast of Poltava, heading south.

At 9:10 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched by tactical aircraft in Kharkiv region.

Earlier, it was reported that Russians struck Kharkiv with KABs: one person was killed and 12 injured, and a young woman suffered burns to about 90% of her body.

Read more: Ruscists struck civilian car in Kharkiv region with FPV drone: father and son were killed