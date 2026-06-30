Ministry of Defence approves Ukrainian TALION interceptor drone for operation

Drone Industry

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved for operation in Defence Forces units the domestically produced TALION unmanned aircraft system (UAS).

This was reported by the Defence Ministry’s press service, Censor.NET informs.

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It can be used both as an interceptor and as a strike drone.

"TALION UAS piloting modes

The system’s primary area of use is as a kamikaze aircraft for intercepting enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

The UAV can be piloted by an operator in both manual and semi-automatic modes.

Watch more: Pilots from STAR unit used STING interceptors to inflict heavy losses on Russian kamikaze drones: 29 aerial targets down. VIDEO

In addition to carrying out air defence tasks ("short range air defense"), the TALION UAS can also be effectively used to strike ground targets and perform other tactical missions as a strike drone, making its functionality more versatile.

Combat capabilities of the TALION UAS as an interceptor

It can operate at both low and high altitudes. This makes it possible to hunt virtually all types of enemy UAVs.

Its long endurance allows it to perform patrol and reconnaissance functions.

By combining the functions of an aerial target interceptor and a classic loitering munition, the system will strengthen the capabilities of Ukrainian units in countering enemy unmanned aviation and ensure high-precision strikes against targets in tactical depth.

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