Defence Ministry launches "Basic Level" project: Defence Forces units to have guaranteed minimum number of drones

Drone Industry

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is launching the first stage of the "Basic Level" project, which will guarantee units a minimum monthly stock of drones for carrying out combat missions.

This was reported by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

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Military request is more even drone supply

The head of the Defence Ministry noted that one of the key requests from the military is a more even and predictable supply of drones.

"Today, the provision of drones and equipment among brigades remains uneven. This makes it more difficult for brigades to plan their work and combat operations. This is why, together with the General Staff, we are launching the ‘Basic Level of Supply’," Fedorov said.

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Details of the first stage

According to the minister, the first stage will include the most in-demand types of drones: FPVs (using radio communication and fiber optics), Mavics, bomber drones, reconnaissance fixed-wing drones and light middle-strike drones. The project will then be gradually expanded to other categories of weapons and military equipment.

"Units will receive a defined resource that will allow them to plan their work and combat operations several months ahead. At the same time, manufacturers will have predictable demand for 6–12 months, which will help scale production," the Defence Minister said.

Units will be able to independently select the proposed UAVs through DOT-Chain, while the system will form supplies according to transparent rules.

"If the required type of drone is temporarily unavailable, the unit will receive another one with the same or similar characteristics," Fedorov said.

Deliveries under the project will begin as early as July.

Read more: Latvia and Ukraine to establish joint drone production near Russian border

Project to be scaled up

"This is only the first stage. Next, we will gradually scale up the ‘Basic Level of Supply’ not only to drones, but also to other categories of weapons and military equipment, so that this approach becomes a new supply standard for the Defence Forces," the Defence Minister concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy chaired meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s HQ: discussions focused on supplying brigades, conducting joint military exercises and strengthening air defence