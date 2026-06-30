Polish law enforcement officers have detained two Ukrainians who were transporting illegal migrants

In Poland, during two separate operations, law enforcement officers detained Ukrainian nationals who were transporting undocumented foreign nationals.

This is reported in an article by Polsat News, as cited by Censor.NET.

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Two dates — two operations following the same scenario

The incidents took place on 23 and 28 June in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship. The first incident was recorded during a routine check on Road No. 16 near the town of Mragowo.

Police officers stopped a BMW driven by a 33-year-old Ukrainian national. Four men were travelling with him in the car — two Bangladeshi nationals and two Afghans. Two of them were found in the boot. The passengers had no documents.

Following checks, it was established that all the foreign nationals were in Poland illegally. They were handed over to border guards and subsequently to the Lithuanian authorities.

A Ukrainian national has been charged with organising the illegal crossing of the border by other individuals, an offence punishable by a prison sentence of between 6 months and 8 years

The court ordered the driver to be remanded in custody.

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A courier with a surprise in the boot

The second operation took place on 28 June following reports of a suspicious Opel car. Units of the Border Guard Service from various regions took part in the operation.

The driver explained that he worked as a courier and was delivering food. There was indeed a bag of food in the car. However, during the search, four Afghan nationals were found, one of whom was also discovered in the boot.

A 29-year-old Ukrainian national has been charged with similar offences. The court has also ordered his pre-trial detention.

Foreign nationals who had crossed the border between Poland and Lithuania illegally were handed back to the Lithuanian authorities.