Denmark has announced its 30th package of military aid to Ukraine, worth 590 million euros

Denmark has announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth around 4.4 billion kroner, which is approximately 590 million euros.

This is stated in a statement from the Danish Ministry of Defence, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is included in the new support package?

The Danish Government has set out the details of the package proposed by the Foreign Affairs Committee. It includes additional supplies of ammunition, weapons and other military equipment. Funding is also provided for training for Ukrainian military personnel.

Of the total amount of around 1.3 billion kroner, funds are being channelled into the so-called ‘Danish model’. This enables the financing of procurement from the Ukrainian defence industry.

Funds have been set aside specifically for long-range artillery ammunition.

"Denmark stands firmly behind Ukraine. Ukraine’s fight for freedom is also Europe’s fight, and we cannot afford to let the Ukrainian people down right now, when it matters most," reads a statement from the Danish Ministry of Defence.

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Denmark’s position and continued support

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen emphasised that the situation on the battlefield is changing, but that this is no reason to reduce aid.

"There is a new dynamic on the battlefield in Ukraine at the moment. This does not mean that we can simply relax. On the contrary, we must maintain our support for Ukraine and step up the pressure on Russia in order to strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position," he said.

According to Rasmussen, Denmark remains one of Ukraine’s key partners. Since 2022, the country has provided military aid worth around 76.8 billion kroner, which is more than 10 billion euros.

He added that support for Ukraine would continue.