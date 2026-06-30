Death of 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade commander Kononnikov: investigation considers three main versions

In the case of the death of Volodymyr Kononnikov, commander of the 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade, in Zaporizhzhia region, law enforcement officers are considering three main versions: intentional murder, suicide, and careless handling of a weapon.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Defence Sector of the Eastern Region, Censor.NET informs.

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Circumstances in which the body was found

According to law enforcement officers, the body of Kononnikov, commander of military unit A4962, with a gunshot wound to the left temporal area, was found at 7:38 a.m. on 28 June 2026.

The officer was in an open area near a forest belt close to one of the settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. His personal pistol was found next to the body.

Key versions of the investigation

"Death occurred as a result of a through-and-through gunshot wound. As part of the pre-trial investigation, several possible versions are being checked, including suicide, intentional murder, and careless handling of a weapon," the agency said.

Law enforcement officers examined the scene. Questioning of military personnel is underway.

"Forensic medical and ballistic examinations have been ordered, and a posthumous forensic psychological and psychiatric examination is also planned," the prosecutor’s office said.

Investigative actions are ongoing. They are being carried out under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Defence Sector of the Eastern Region.

Read more: Kononnikov, commander of 154th SMB, who was found dead, had gunshot wound: police have opened murder investigation

Death of 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade commander Volodymyr Kononnikov

It was reported earlier that on 28 June, the commander of the 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov, was found with no signs of life.

Zaporizhzhia region police reported that Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov, commander of the 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who was found dead, had a gunshot wound.

Information on this fact has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations. The legal classification is Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Commander of 154th Separate Mechanised Brigade, Volodymyr Kononnikov, found dead – Operational Command "South"