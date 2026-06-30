Polish MEPs from the European Conservatives and Reformists party are demanding that UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army) be recognized as a "Nazi organization."

They have already prepared a corresponding amendment to a European Parliament report.

Former Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki, who now heads an alliance of European right-wing forces, assured that the Polish delegation would use all instruments on the international stage to "secure condemnation of the Ukrainian nationalist movement at the highest legislative level of the EU."

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