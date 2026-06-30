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Will European Parliament support former Polish PM Morawiecki’s call to recognize UPA as "Nazi organization"? Vote in Censor.NET’s Telegram channel
Polish MEPs from the European Conservatives and Reformists party are demanding that UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army) be recognized as a "Nazi organization."
They have already prepared a corresponding amendment to a European Parliament report.
Former Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki, who now heads an alliance of European right-wing forces, assured that the Polish delegation would use all instruments on the international stage to "secure condemnation of the Ukrainian nationalist movement at the highest legislative level of the EU."
In your opinion, will the European Parliament support Morawiecki’s call?
Take part in the poll on Censor.NET’s Telegram channel and see what our other readers think.
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