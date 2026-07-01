Explosion occurred in Poltava: Russia launched missile strike on one of facilities, there are injuries (updated)
An explosion was heard in Poltava during an air raid alert. Preliminary reports indicate that a ballistic missile was launched.
This was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Prior to this, the Air Force had issued a warning about a ballistic threat and a missile heading toward Poltava.
The information is currently being verified.
Later, the regional governor stated that a missile had struck a facility in the Poltava district.
"Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured. The information is being verified," he added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password