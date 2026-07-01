Explosion occurred in Poltava: Russia launched missile strike on one of facilities, there are injuries (updated)

An explosion was heard in Poltava during an air raid alert. Preliminary reports indicate that a ballistic missile was launched.

This was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Prior to this, the Air Force had issued a warning about a ballistic threat and a missile heading toward Poltava.

The information is currently being verified.

Later, the regional governor stated that a missile had struck a facility in the Poltava district.

"Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured. The information is being verified," he added.

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