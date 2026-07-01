Smilyansky continues to perform duties of CEO, - Ukrposhta

Ihor Smiliansky, CEO of JSC "Ukrposhta," continues to perform his duties.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the company's official statement.

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The company issued an official statement

"We officially announce that Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of JSC 'Ukrposhta,' continues to perform his duties in full in accordance with current legislation," the company stated.

Ukrposhta is operating as usual

At the same time, the company reported that "Ukrposhta" continues to operate as usual, taking into account the security situation, the effects of Russian shelling, and weather conditions.

As a reminder, as reported earlier by Censor.NET, Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smiliansky commented on the National Bank of Ukraine’s decision to deem him unfit to serve as the head of a financial payment services provider. Smiliansky linked the NBU’s decision to the creation of a postal bank.

Read more: Smilianskyi on attack on Yarova at time of pension payments: Coordinates may have been leaked. Agreement reached to change payment procedure in frontline zone