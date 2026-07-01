Sweden will provide Gripen for Ukraine with long-range strike capabilities, - Jonsson
The 16 Gripen E fighter jets that Sweden will transfer to Ukraine in early 2027 will provide the capability to carry out long-range strikes.
Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson stated this at a press conference in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
What is known?
"As for guided bombs, they do indeed pose a challenge for Ukraine and complicate the situation on the front lines. Of course, we can say that we will also equip the Gripen with the capability to carry out long-range strikes," Jonsson noted.
The minister is convinced that this will be one of the factors that will force the Russians to relocate some of their logistical facilities.
Jonsson also noted that Sweden is discussing this issue with the Air Force Coalition.
What led up to it
- Sweden will donate 16 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, and Kyiv will purchase another 22 aircraft.
- Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel have already begun training on Swedish Gripen fighter jets.
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