Bulgaria did not support pro-Russian party’s attempt to terminate security agreement with Ukraine, - media reports

The Parliament of Bulgaria has rejected a bill tabled by the pro-Russian ‘Revival’ party, which sought to repeal the 10-year security cooperation agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the Bulgarian News Agency reports this.

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The bill failed to gain support

Only 10 MPs voted in favour of repealing the agreement. 160 MPs voted against it, whilst a further 14 abstained.

Before the vote, Silvia Hristova, an MP from the ruling ‘Progressive Bulgaria’ party, stated that her party would not support the bill, citing a ruling by the Constitutional Court. The ruling stipulates that parliament must not interfere with the government’s powers.

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The pro-Russian party criticised the government

Georgi Georgiev, a representative of the "Revival" party, stated that the refusal to revoke the agreement allegedly contradicted the pre-election statements made by the incumbent Prime Minister, Rumen Radev. The party also insisted that such decisions should be taken by parliament, not by the interim government.