Czech Foreign Minister Macinka on initiative to strip Zelenskyy of his award: There is no legal way to do so

The Czech Foreign Minister, Petr Macinka, regards the initiative by the "Freedom and Direct Democracy" (SPD) coalition movement to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Czech Order of the White Lion as a political gesture on the part of that political force.

This is reported by Ceske Noviny, according to Censor.NET

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There is no legal way to do this

"As far as I am aware, there is no legal way to strip someone of a state honour, except in cases where the person has been expressly found guilty of a criminal offence by a criminal court, the penalty for which also includes the loss of all benefits, privileges and honours," said Matsinka.

Given that there is no legal way of doing this, the minister believes that this is more of a political gesture on the part of the SPD.

The Czech Foreign Minister added that he himself would not have proposed anything of the sort.

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What led up to it?