ESBU takes interest in "witch" Tykha after MP Zhelezniak’s fraud and income concealment claim. DOCUMENT

The Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) has launched an analytical review into possible unlawful actions by Mariia Arefieva, known as "Mariia Tykha."

This is stated in the ESBU's response to a request from Censor.NET.

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ESBU starts checking "witch" Tykha

According to the document, on June 24 this year, the Bureau received a statement from MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak regarding possible unlawful actions by Tykha (Arefieva) Mariia Arturivna aimed at taking possession of citizens' funds through deception and abuse of trust (fraud), as well as the deliberate concealment of actual income from tax authorities.

The ESBU notes that an analytical review of the facts set out in the statement has now been launched in order to identify risks of criminal offences falling under its investigative jurisdiction.

If signs of criminal offences are established, the relevant information will be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.

See more: Foreigners defrauded of 1.6 million hryvnias: Ukrainian and Czech law enforcement officers have uncovered fraudulent scheme. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak published material about Mariia Arefieva (witch Mariia Tykha) and Bohdan Orishchenko (mage Veliar), who take money for "magical" services, including the "search" for missing Ukrainian servicemen.

He also appealed to the ESBU and the National Police over this matter.

It was later reported that the National Police had opened proceedings against Mariia Arefieva (witch Mariia Tykha) and Bohdan Orishchenko ("mage Veliar") under the article on fraud.

See more: Among victims are families of fallen defenders: ’fortune tellers’ to face trial in Kyiv. PHOTOS