Zelenskyy proposes that Irish PM Martin join Drone Deal during meeting

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin, proposed concluding a Drone Deal.

The head of state said this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Support from Ireland

"Ireland has strongly supported Ukraine throughout all the years of this Russian war against our independence. Despite the country’s neutral status, Ireland has not remained neutral in its feelings. I thanked Prime Minister Micheál Martin for this during our meeting in Dublin," the head of state said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has arrived in Ireland: he will meet with Prime Minister Martin and Costa. VIDEO

Opening the next clusters

The leaders, in particular, discussed Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union over the next six months.

"During this time, Ukraine hopes to open five clusters and move meaningfully forward in the negotiations. Additional steps must also be taken in security cooperation, and this primarily concerns the European anti-ballistic programme," Zelenskyy noted.

Read more: Ukraine is moving closer to peace, - Zelenskyy

Cooperation in the field of drones

In addition, the meeting addressed cooperation in the field of drones.

"I proposed our Drone Deal format to Ireland, which allows us to build direct and effective cooperation on the most advanced technologies tested by war," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy and Martin also discussed additional sanctions steps against Russia that could help bring the real end of this war closer.

Read more: Ukraine is moving closer to peace, - Zelenskyy