Ukraine begins using its own guided aerial bombs at front – Fedorov
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun combat use of domestically produced guided aerial bombs (KABs). Products from two Ukrainian developers out of eight have been involved in supplies to the front.
This was reported by Ukraine’s Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during the Brave1 Advantage event, Censor.NET informs, citing Militarnyi.
Different weight categories and operating principles
Fedorov said that the path to maximum effectiveness of the new aerial bombs in real combat conditions is long and complex, but the available statistics already demonstrate the high potential of Ukraine’s defence industry.
He stressed that the strike statistics and the effectiveness of domestically produced KABs at the testing stage are "pleasantly impressive". Development is now being carried out on a team-based principle, with systems being created in different weight categories, with different tactical and technical characteristics and operating principles.
Funding innovation: the "80/20" formula
The emergence of Ukrainian smart bombs became possible thanks to a change in approaches to the distribution of state funds as part of the broader strategy of technological innovation in the Brave1 defence cluster.
According to Fedorov, the "80/20" procedure has now been introduced, with 20% of the budget allocated specifically to innovative systems. All new products undergo accelerated testing at specialised training grounds before being sent to the combat zone.
What is known about Ukraine’s guided aerial bomb
- In May, it became known that Ukraine’s first guided aerial bomb, the Vyrivniuvach, had been developed. The development took 17 months and was carried out by a participant in the Brave1 defence hub.
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The bomb is designed to strike fortifications, command posts and other enemy military facilities. It is equipped with a 250-kilogram warhead and is capable of hitting targets dozens of kilometres from the launch site.
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According to the developers, the munition’s design was created entirely from scratch by Ukrainian specialists.
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The Ministry of Defence has already purchased the first experimental batch of Ukrainian KABs.
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