ESBU conducts searches at metallurgical plant in Brovary: deputies involved in schemes, media reports

On July 2, detectives of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) are conducting searches and investigative actions at a metallurgical plant in Brovary, Kyiv region, owned by LLC ALTEH and LLC BRAZ. The tax machinations of the persons involved in the case amount to hundreds of millions of hryvnias.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources of Ekonomichna Pravda.

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Possible suspects

According to the outlet, law enforcement officers are investigating a scheme believed to have been organized by current Kyiv City Council deputy Roman Yaroshenko, former deputy Andrii Zaiets, and businessmen Viacheslav and Oleksandr Suprunenko.

It is noted that the investigative actions began on July 1 and continued on July 2.

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According to the investigation, the persons involved evaded taxes by using a network of controlled intermediary companies:

LLC UKRMETSORT;

LLC SHTABMET;

LLC ALIUM PRODUKT;

LLC Vtormet Stor;

LLC Kraft Torh.

Fictitious transactions without actual goods were carried out through them, and funds were transferred to a financial institution of the Asvio Bank JSC group, Ekonomichna Pravda writes.

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Amounts of unrecorded assets

During authorized searches, investigators found an understatement of real estate tax totaling UAH 8.9 million; an understatement of VAT amounting to UAH 23.5 million; the presence of unrecorded scrap worth a total of UAH 39 million; and the presence of other unrecorded goods worth UAH 286 million.

In addition, hundreds of tonnes of aluminum scrap were found on the territory of the enterprise, which, by all indications, had been purchased with illegal cash without any origin records or primary documentation.

It is believed that the businessmen deliberately concealed the real areas, scale, and boundaries of their production complex in financial reporting to the State Tax Service in order to minimize commercial real estate tax charges.

As part of the criminal proceedings, arrests of the companies' accounts and property are being prepared, and criminal cases are being prepared against the suspects, the outlet's sources added.

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