Ukraine seeks new status in NATO: not only partner, but also security guarantor

Ukraine wants its allies to acknowledge its new role in Euro-Atlantic security and support the development of the Ukrainian defense industry at the NATO summit in Ankara.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, Alona Getmanchuk, head of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO, made this statement during a closed-door briefing for journalists on Thursday, July 2, in Brussels.

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"Politically, it is very important to us that Ukraine be recognized as a security contributor—that is, specifically in the role of a security contributor, and not merely as a recipient of aid," said Getmanchuk.

According to the diplomat, the NATO summit in Ankara will be the first in which Ukraine will participate fully in its new capacity, so Kyiv wants this role to be reflected in the final declaration.

Ukraine is becoming increasingly integrated with NATO

Hetmanchuk noted that Ukraine’s cooperation with the Alliance has changed significantly in recent years. Whereas the focus used to be primarily on military aid, Ukraine’s practical integration into NATO structures and the contribution of Ukrainian military personnel to collective security are now becoming increasingly important.

Read more: Long-term commitments to support Ukraine are to be expected at NATO summit in Ankara, - US Ambassador Whitaker

Among the examples she cited were the work of the Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Center (JATEC); the participation of Ukrainian military personnel in exercises based on Article 5 scenarios of the North Atlantic Treaty; the development of interoperability; the involvement of Ukrainian companies in NATO programs and procurement; and the increase in the number of Ukrainian specialists within Alliance structures.

Kyiv is counting on long-term support for the defense industry

Separately, the head of the mission emphasized the need for long-term support from allies for Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.

According to her, Ukraine increasingly needs not only deliveries of finished weapons, but also predictable financial commitments from its partners, which will enable it to plan the production of its domestic defense industry in the medium and long term.

Read more: Germany to call for increased financial support for Ukraine at NATO summit – Merz