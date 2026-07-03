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Enemy drone strikes Kharkiv: three people reported injured
Russian troops carried out a drone strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, injuring people.
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
According to preliminary information, a car carrying people was damaged in the attack.
As of now, it is known that the number of injured has risen to three.
In addition, a vehicle belonging to one of the city’s municipal utility companies also came under attack.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that Russian occupiers attacked a residential area in the city of Lozova with a strike drone overnight. Six people were injured in the enemy attack, including three children.
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