Enemy drone strikes Kharkiv: three people reported injured

Russian troops carried out a drone strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, injuring people.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

According to preliminary information, a car carrying people was damaged in the attack.

As of now, it is known that the number of injured has risen to three.

In addition, a vehicle belonging to one of the city’s municipal utility companies also came under attack.

Read more: Enemy strikes hit 88 settlements in Kharkiv region over week: 7 people killed and 78 injured

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Russian occupiers attacked a residential area in the city of Lozova with a strike drone overnight. Six people were injured in the enemy attack, including three children.