New academic year in Ukraine will last until 30 June – Svyrydenko

The new 2026/2027 academic year in Ukraine’s general secondary education institutions will begin on 1 September and last until 30 June 2027.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

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According to her, regional and Kyiv city military administrations, together with the founders of educational institutions, will determine the format for the start of the academic year depending on the security situation in each community.

"This will allow communities to organize the educational process flexibly in accordance with security conditions while ensuring the continuity of learning," Yuliia Svyrydenko said.

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When will the Last Bell be held?

Although the academic year will officially last until 30 June, educational institutions themselves will determine the actual date when classes end, when the Last Bell is held, and the duration of summer holidays.

Such decisions will be made by pedagogical councils, taking into account the security situation and the needs of participants in the educational process.

"For this reason, the dates when studies and holidays end may differ from school to school," the Prime Minister explained.

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