Another four children and teenagers returned from occupied Kherson region

Another group of Ukrainian children and teenagers has been returned from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

This was reported by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

Thus, one girl and three boys aged 7 to 17 were returned from occupation. One person from among orphaned children was also brought back.

Teenagers’ stories

One of the 17-year-old boys dared to sing the National Anthem of Ukraine at an occupation school. For this, he was publicly humiliated, while his family was subjected to pressure: soldiers came to them for so-called "educational conversations," intimidated them, and created an atmosphere of constant fear.

Another boy was forced to obtain a passport of the occupying country after being threatened that he would not receive his school certificate. He was also forcibly placed on the military register.

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Those rescued are already safe

All those rescued are now safe and receiving the necessary assistance. This return was made possible as part of the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA and with the assistance of the Save Ukraine charity organization.

It is noted that since the beginning of 2026, 108 children have already been rescued from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

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