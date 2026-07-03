Zelenskyy meets with Liashko, commander of 432nd Unmanned Systems Regiment

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Oleh Liashko, commander of the 432nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 11th Army Corps, who is fighting in the Donetsk region.

The head of state reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Details of the meeting

Zelenskyy described the meeting with the military commander as a "very sincere conversation."

"The unit is defending our Donetsk region, and it is important to hear which requests from the army are the most significant now and which political steps by the state can add motivation for our soldiers. Unity matters, and there must be no reasons to divide our society," the president wrote.

See more: Former People’s Deputy Liashko appointed as battalion commander of unmanned systems in one of brigades. DOCUMENT (corrected)

Background

Oleh Liashko was a people’s deputy of the 8th, 7th, 6th, 5th, and 4th convocations and headed the Radical Party. In October 2022, he took the oath in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In October 2024, it became known that on October 11, Liashko had been appointed commander of the unmanned systems battalion of a separate mechanized brigade.

Zelenskyy awarded Liashko the Order of Merit.

In 2026, Liashko moved to the post of commander of the 432nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 11th Army Corps of Operational Command East.

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