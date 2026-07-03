Support for foreign volunteers: government approves transparent mechanism – Fedorov

The government has approved unified rules for supporting foreigners and stateless persons who voluntarily want to join the defense of Ukraine. This is another step in the recruitment reform being implemented on the instructions of the President of Ukraine.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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"Our goal is to scale up the recruitment of foreign volunteers and create a transparent and clear support mechanism. This will allow us to systematically strengthen combat units and save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers," the minister said.

Unified rules

Thus, the government has approved a procedure that defines the logistics for foreign volunteers — from traveling to Ukraine to signing a military service contract.

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From now on, the entire process will take place under unified transparent rules:

Only companies included in the list of the Center for Recruitment of Foreigners and Stateless Persons will be allowed to work with foreign volunteers. Only companies registered in Ukraine that meet the established requirements, are not under sanctions, have no ties to the aggressor state, and have made a security payment of UAH 5 million will be allowed to participate. After verification, the companies will support the volunteer at all stages — from processing documents to signing the contract. The companies will ensure document processing, insurance, arrival in Ukraine, accommodation, and meals. The cost of the service package is UAH 300,000 per candidate, and payments will be made in stages. The companies will be responsible for the legality of all procedures and the authenticity of documents. If a candidate does not pass the MMC or refuses to sign the contract, the company will ensure their return to the country of departure at its own expense.

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After that, the candidate will undergo checks, the MMC, basic combined arms training, and join the Defense Forces on the same terms as Ukrainian service members.

More opportunities

Fedorov emphasized that foreign volunteers are already an important part of the Defense Forces.

"The new rules will provide more opportunities to recruit motivated people from around the world — transparently and under unified rules," the minister added.

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