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News Attack of drones on Poltava region Drone attacks on gas stations
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Russians strike gas station in Poltava region: one person injured

Russians strike gas station in Poltava region: one person injured

Today, July 3, during an air raid alert, the enemy attacked a gas station in Lubny district, Poltava region.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vitalii Diakivnych, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

It is noted that equipment at the gas station, window glazing, and a car were damaged.

Read more: Enemy drone attacks petrol station in Kharkiv: Three injured, including 7-year-old child

People injured in the attack

According to preliminary information, one person was injured. They are receiving all necessary assistance.

See more: Ruscists have been attacking four petrol stations in Sumy region since last night. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties. PHOTO

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gas station (60) shoot out (17874) Poltava region (356) Lubenskyy district (11)
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