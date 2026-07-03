Russians strike gas station in Poltava region: one person injured
Today, July 3, during an air raid alert, the enemy attacked a gas station in Lubny district, Poltava region.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vitalii Diakivnych, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
It is noted that equipment at the gas station, window glazing, and a car were damaged.
People injured in the attack
According to preliminary information, one person was injured. They are receiving all necessary assistance.
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