Russians strike gas station in Poltava region: one person injured

Today, July 3, during an air raid alert, the enemy attacked a gas station in Lubny district, Poltava region.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vitalii Diakivnych, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

It is noted that equipment at the gas station, window glazing, and a car were damaged.

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People injured in the attack

According to preliminary information, one person was injured. They are receiving all necessary assistance.

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