Enemy intensifies assaults south of Lyman, trying to advance toward Sloviansk – DeepState

Russian occupation forces have intensified assault operations in the areas of Ozerne and Kryva Luka in the Donetsk region. Unable to take Lyman, the enemy is trying to bypass it in order to reach the lines of Raihorodok and Rai-Oleksandrivka for a further offensive toward the Sloviansk agglomeration.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy trying to reach Sloviansk

"The enemy is conducting active assault operations in the area of Ozerne and Kryva Luka. Over a long period, it has had minor gains, but continues to suffer losses. The enemy’s goals are to reach the lines of the settlement of Raihorodok, entrench there, and then develop its offensive toward Sloviansk and its agglomeration," DeepState writes.

Analysts note that in this way, the enemy is trying to avoid combat engagements with Lyman, since "all attempts to enter the settlement end in constant destruction, even in cases of successful isolated infiltration."

In addition, the invaders have focused on Rai-Oleksandrivka, which analysts describe as one of the key settlements for further advancement toward Sloviansk.

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"The next line of settlements — Mykolaivka-Orikhuvatka-Nykonyrivka — is key, and the last one before the battle for the city begins," DeepState emphasizes.

Analysts separately noted the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers and commanders, who, despite a shortage of personnel, continue to effectively hold back superior enemy forces.

Situation in Yampil

Separately, DeepState draws attention to the situation in Yampil, calling it "critical."

"The situation in Yampil remains critical, where Ukrainian troops are still trying to hold the settlement," the publication says.

See more: Russia struck Sloviansk: one fatality and widespread destruction. PHOTO