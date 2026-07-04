Strike on St Petersburg oil terminal: at least three fires, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The SBU has reported a successful strike on the St Petersburg oil terminal in the Leningrad Oblast. Fires broke out at the site following drone strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

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"Carrying out the tasks set by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as part of the 40-day operation to exert pressure on the Russian Federation, the SSU, together with the Special Operations Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, carried out a successful strike on the St Petersburg Oil Terminal (SPOT) in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

As a result of multiple strikes by Ukrainian drones on the oil terminal’s premises, at least three fires were reported.

"Systematic strikes on oil infrastructure deprive Russia of the resources it uses to finance its aggression, complicate fuel supply logistics and increase the economic cost of the war for the Kremlin. The longer Russia chooses the path of escalation, the more severe the consequences for its strategic infrastructure will become. The SBU will continue to strike legitimate military and economic targets until Russia ends the war," the SSU stated.

PNT: what is known?

The St Petersburg Oil Terminal (PNT) is one of Russia’s largest terminals for the transhipment of crude oil and petroleum products on the Baltic Sea. It is located in the port of St Petersburg and is a vital link in Russia’s fuel exports.

The terminal receives, stores and tranships crude oil, diesel fuel, fuel oil, petrol, aviation fuel, liquefied hydrocarbon gases, and other liquid petroleum products.

Its throughput capacity is approximately 12.5 million tonnes of cargo per year.

The PNT provides:

exports of Russian petroleum products;

foreign currency revenue from the sale of energy resources;

logistical support for the fuel sector in north-western Russia.

This is precisely why it is regarded as a vital element of the country’s energy infrastructure.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russia had announced strikes on an oil terminal and explosions in several regions.

Read more: Russia claimed to have shot down 389 Ukrainian drones, whilst Moscow reported attack by 16 UAVs