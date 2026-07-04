If Kostyantynivka is now "under Russian control," Putin will have no problem meeting me there, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and stated that Russian dictator Putin is lying about the capture of Kostiantynivka.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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He thanked Merz for his support and assistance to our people and emphasized that Germany is one of the global leaders in protecting life, which we greatly appreciate.

Strengthening Air Defense

"The key issue right now is missiles for the 'Patriots' to protect our people from Russian ballistic missiles. That was the main topic of discussion—the possibility of supplying our Patriot systems with the necessary missiles, since Russia is banking on missile strikes against Ukraine as its final resort: Russia has no other options to prolong the war," Zelenskyy noted.

See also: Kostiantynivka is not surrounded, but the situation is critical, according to the 19th Army Corps

The situation on the front lines

They also spoke with the Chancellor about the situation on the front.

"I informed him about what was happening, what the results were. Now, on the eve of America's Independence Day, Putin has decided to lie to the world and the President of America about the situation on the front: he is claiming that the Russians have supposedly captured Konstantinovka in Donbas. Of course, this is not true - it is just another Russian lie to start some news... If Konstantinovka is now under Russian control, then Putin will probably have no problem meeting with me there and finding diplomatic solutions to finally end the war. But still, he will not cross the front: the truth is very different from Putin's words.

Thank you to all our soldiers for protecting Ukraine and our people! Thank you, Germany! Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine," Zelenskyy summarizes.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the General Staff emphasized that Kostiantynivka remains under the control of the Defense Forces.