Russia has attacked businesses and energy facility in the Poltava region: some consumers have been left without power

On Saturday, 4 July, Russian forces attacked the Poltava region with strike drones. An industrial facility in the Poltava district and an energy infrastructure site in the Myrhorod district were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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A power facility has been damaged; 600 customers are without electricity

As a result of an attack on an energy facility in the Myrhorod district, around 600 customers were temporarily left without electricity.

In the morning, a Russian UAV also attacked one of the industrial plants in the Poltava district. Later in the day, the occupiers struck the industrial facility again.

Read more: Russia attacked industrial facility and grounds of educational institution in Poltava region

There were no casualties

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties as a result of either attack. No reports of injuries have been received by the emergency services.

The relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attacks.