Russia is proposing temporary ceasefire in Kostiantynivka to Ukraine, allegedly to hand over bodies of soldiers, - Russian media

The Russian Ministry of Defence has stated that it is prepared to carry out a "humanitarian operation" to hand over the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kostiantynivka.

This is reported by Russian media, citing the Russian Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the aggressor’s proposal?

According to Russian media, citing the Russian Ministry of Defence, the occupiers are proposing that the Ukrainian side cease shelling of the city on 6 July from 12:00 to 18:00 Moscow time.

The Kremlin is demanding that Ukraine respond to this proposal by noon on Sunday, 5 July.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the aggressor’s statement.

Read more: If Kostyantynivka is now "under Russian control," Putin will have no problem meeting me there, - Zelenskyy

What led up to this