Russia is attacking Ukraine on evening of 5 July, - Air Force

On the evening of 5 July, Russian strike drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace.

This has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Movements of enemy drones

At 17:25 – Dnipropetrovsk region: a jet-powered UAV spotted in Samar.

At 17:53 – a UAV heading for Kryvyi Rih from the south-east.

At 18:12 – New groups of UAVs from Kursk heading for the Konotop district in the Sumy region.

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