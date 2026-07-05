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Russia is attacking Ukraine on evening of 5 July, - Air Force
On the evening of 5 July, Russian strike drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace.
This has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Movements of enemy drones
At 17:25 – Dnipropetrovsk region: a jet-powered UAV spotted in Samar.
At 17:53 – a UAV heading for Kryvyi Rih from the south-east.
At 18:12 – New groups of UAVs from Kursk heading for the Konotop district in the Sumy region.
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