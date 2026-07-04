Russians have struck Zaporizhzhia once again: woman has been injured, and people may be trapped under rubble. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Late in the evening of 3 July, Russian occupation forces launched yet another attack on Zaporizhzhia. A woman was injured, and there may be people trapped under the rubble.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
People may be trapped under the rubble
"A woman has been injured following yet another enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports suggest there are people trapped under the rubble," the statement said.
Consequences of the attack
Fedorov also showed the aftermath of the enemy attack on the city.
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