Government has allocated 8.3 billion hryvnias to SSU, Defence Intelligence and other security agencies, - Svyrydenko

The government has allocated 8.3 billion hryvnias from the reserve fund earmarked for the security and defence sector in 2026.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on her Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated 8.3 billion hryvnias to the security and defence sector

According to her, funding will be provided to the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the State Security Service and the State Special Communications Service.

What will the allocated funds be used for?

"The funds will be allocated to defence and security needs, the pay of military personnel, and the strengthening of logistical capabilities and intelligence capacities," she explained.

"We are steadily strengthening the capabilities of the security and defence forces so that they have everything they need to defend Ukraine and respond effectively to Russian terror," added Svyrydenko.

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