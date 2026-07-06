Ruscists have been striking Naftogaz gas production facilities in Kharkiv region since morning: employee injured
Russian occupiers have been massively attacking Naftogaz gas production facilities in the Kharkiv region since the morning.
This was reported by the company's press service, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"As a result of the strike, a fire broke out at one of the facilities. Unfortunately, one employee was injured. He was given first aid and is currently hospitalized.
Some time later, the Russians carried out a repeated strike, trying to cause even more destruction," the statement said.
According to the company, the shelling is currently ongoing, and personnel are in shelters.
"An assessment of the consequences will be carried out after the air raid alert in the region is lifted.
The operation of the attacked facility has been suspended," the company concluded.
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