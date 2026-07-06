Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of July 6 – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of July 6, the movement of Russian attack drones was recorded in Ukraine’s airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 7:21 p.m. — UAVs heading for Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 7:22 p.m. — UAVs in the south of Mykolaiv region, heading for the city of Mykolaiv.

At 7:45 p.m. — A missile heading for Zaporizhzhia.

At 7:52 p.m. — UAVs in the north of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading southwest.

At 8:09 p.m. — UAVs heading for Sumy from the north.

Updated information

At 8:36 p.m. — UAVs west of Nikopol, heading north. UAVs north and east of Kherson, heading toward Mykolaiv region.

At 8:39 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

At 8:48 p.m. — Launch of guided aerial bombs toward Sumy region and jet-powered UAVs in the north of Sumy region.

At 8:52 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV from the east heading toward Dnipro.

At 9:10 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs in the west of Kharkiv region, heading toward Poltava region.

At 9:24 p.m. — Launch of guided aerial bombs toward the north of Kharkiv region.

At 9:27 p.m. — Launch of guided aerial bombs in Donetsk region.

Updated information

At 9:35 p.m. — The Air Force reported enemy UAVs:

in the north of Chernihiv region, heading toward the regional center;

heading for Zaporizhzhia from the south;

on the border of Poltava and Kharkiv regions, heading southwest;

in the east of Kharkiv region, heading west;

in the west of Donetsk region, heading west.

At 9:43 p.m. — UAVs west of Kherson, heading north.

At 9:47 p.m. — Launch of guided aerial bombs toward Zaporizhzhia region.

At 9:57 p.m. — Guided aerial bombs heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

Updated information

At 10:29 p.m. — Threat of ballistic weapons being used from the northeastern direction.

Updated information

At 10:35 p.m. — Launch of guided aerial bombs toward the Donetsk region.

At 10:40 p.m. — The Air Force reports:

Jet-powered UAVs in the south of Mykolaiv region, heading north.

UAVs in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading east and north.

At 10:43 p.m. — Threat of ballistic weapons use lifted.

Stay in safe places during the air raid alert!

Watch more: Ukrainian STING interceptor operators destroy 9 Russian UAVs in one raid, with 5 Shaheds among them. VIDEO