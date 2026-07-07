Zelenskyy at NATO summit: Ukraine has shattered notion that Russia could have strategic rear

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine should become part of NATO’s security community.

The head of state stated this at the NATO summit, according to Censor.NET.

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He pointed out that Ukraine repels attacks by hundreds of Russian drones every day and every night.

"The Ukrainian defence sector is building up its capabilities even in the midst of a full-scale war. ... I have a question for you: do you really believe it would be right to keep a country and a people with such a level of defence capability outside NATO? If we have such capabilities, if Ukraine already knows how to fight, then it makes sense for these capabilities to become part of the Alliance’s collective defence," the Head of State emphasised.

According to Zelenskyy, this would make everyone in NATO stronger.

The President also believes that Ukraine should become part of a common security community.

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"We will always be right next to the source of the problem – Russia. For NATO, Ukraine is a source of extraordinary defence capability. In the process, we have shattered the notion that Russia could have a strategic rear. For a very long time, Russia believed it had a territorial advantage that no one else possessed. A deep rear where they could safely produce everything related to warfare.

"Russia believed that no one would be able to get there. But we have reached this deep rear. Just yesterday, Ukrainian drones broke through Russian defences and struck an oil refinery in Siberia. This is the new reality," Zelenskyy emphasised.

The President also noted that there is no large oil refinery in Russia that Ukrainian drones cannot reach.

At the same time, he emphasised that Ukraine is not fighting this war for its own pleasure, unlike Putin.

"It’s not about geopolitics. Russia has brought this war to Ukraine and is killing our people. It wants to destroy our independence. We have been defending ourselves from the very first day of this war. We are making this war more costly for Russia," added Zelenskyy.