Blackout occurred in Belgorod following explosions, fire has been reported at gas facility. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 7 July, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Russian city of Belgorod and the surrounding region. A power cut occurred in the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The acting governor of the Belgorod region reported a missile attack, damage to one of the city’s facilities and to the energy infrastructure.

According to Russian media, the likely target of the attack was the Belgorod Linear Production Directorate of Main Gas Pipelines (LPDMGP). A fire broke out on its premises following the attack.

Read more: Michurinsk Thermal Power Plant has been attacked in Belgorod, Russia: fire has broken out. PHOTO

What is known about the Belgorod LPDMGP?

The LPDMGP is a subsidiary of "Gazpromtransgaz Moscow" LLC, which is part of PJSC "Gazprom".

The unit’s main task is to operate gas transmission infrastructure in the Belgorod region and to ensure the reliable supply of natural gas to consumers in the region.





