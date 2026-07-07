Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi invited Sybiha to visit China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has invited his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha to visit China.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

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"Andrii Sybiha said that he had received an invitation from Chinese Minister Wang Yi to pay a visit to China," the statement reads.

Possible dates for the visit are currently being worked out.

Sybiha said that during talks with Wang Yi, he called on China to support a ceasefire.

"After all, this corresponds to China's principles regarding the end of this war. We welcome China's readiness to play a more active role in achieving peace," Ukraine's foreign minister added.

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