NAUDI calls to avoid blocking drone maker Vyriy’s operations amid searches

Drone Industry

The National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI) has expressed concern over searches at Vyriy, one of Ukraine's largest manufacturers of FPV drones and components for them. The association called on law enforcement agencies to ensure that investigative actions are carried out without blocking the company's operations or disrupting the fulfillment of contracts for the Defense Forces.

This was reported by NAUDI's press service, Censor.NET informs.

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"The National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI) is deeply concerned by the searches at one of the most effective domestic drone manufacturers, Vyriy," the statement reads.

Vyriy is one of the pioneers of the FPV drone market

Vyriy is one of the pioneers of Ukraine's FPV drone market and one of the largest domestic manufacturers of components for their production. In recent years, the company has consistently expanded its production capacity, broadened its product range, and made a significant contribution to supplying Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces with modern unmanned systems.

Of particular concern is the fact that the investigative actions were preceded by a large-scale negative information campaign against the company. At the same time, any legal assessments and procedural decisions must be based exclusively on the results of an objective and impartial investigation, rather than on information pressure or public assessments.

Read more: SBI conducts searches at drone manufacturer Vyriy

NAUDI respects the work of law enforcement agencies and the need to conduct investigations in cases provided for by law. At the same time, we call on the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General to ensure that all procedural actions are carried out in such a way as to prevent the unjustified blocking of the company's operations, disruption of production processes, or fulfillment of contracts to meet the needs of Ukrainian defenders.

Today, every defense-industrial complex enterprise that produces goods for the front is an important component of the state's defense capability. That is why it is extremely important to ensure the uninterrupted operation of production facilities on which the timely supply of weapons and military equipment depends.

Read more: Latvia and Ukraine to establish joint drone production near Russian border

"We expect that after the necessary investigative actions are completed, the company will be able to continue operating as usual. The shared priority for the state, society, and the entire defense industry is the uninterrupted supply of effective means to Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces for defending the state and repelling the aggressor," the association emphasized.