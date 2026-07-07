SBI conducts searches at drone manufacturer Vyriy

Drone Industry

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at drone manufacturer Vyriy and are checking the possible artificial inflation of drone prices. The company said it is cooperating with the investigation and continuing to operate as usual.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a statement by the drone manufacturer and a comment from the State Bureau of Investigation provided to RBC-Ukraine.

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What the SBI says

According to the SBI press service, investigators are checking the possible artificial inflation of the cost of drones that were supplied to the state in 2025 under multibillion-hryvnia contracts.

According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the price of the drones may have increased due to the groundless inclusion of inflated production, administrative, and other expenses in the cost price. These circumstances became the basis for the investigative actions.

Vyriy's statement

Also on July 7, the company's website published a statement commenting on the latest developments.

"On the eve of these events, a coordinated information campaign was launched against Vyriy Industries and the company's CEO Oleksii Babenko. A number of anonymous Telegram channels and related resources simultaneously published manipulative and unconfirmed accusations against the company and its head.

Today, law enforcement agencies are conducting searches at the company. Vyriy Industries is cooperating with the authorized bodies and providing all necessary information within the framework of current legislation.

The company does not rule out that the simultaneous appearance of the information campaign and investigative actions may be part of an attempt to discredit Vyriy Industries. Such actions may benefit both the enemy and unscrupulous market participants seeking to disrupt drone supplies to Ukraine's Defense Forces and slow the development of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex.

Despite this, the company continues to operate as usual and fulfill its production and contractual obligations to Ukraine's Defense Forces and partners.

We call on media representatives and the public not to spread unverified information.

If new information emerges that requires an official comment, VYRIY Industries will provide an additional statement."

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